CEEK VR Trading 155.7% Higher This Week (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded up 31.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One CEEK VR coin can currently be bought for about $0.0181 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 155.7% higher against the dollar. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $13.24 million and $475,648.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00060603 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.48 or 0.00177609 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002959 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00014770 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003821 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR is a coin. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 732,545,460 coins. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

