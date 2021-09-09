Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Shares Gap Up to $21.05

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.05, but opened at $25.00. Centessa Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $24.86, with a volume of 1,153 shares.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNTA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.21.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,326,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,858,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,149,000. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,315,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,435,000. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

