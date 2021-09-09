Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Shares Gap Down to $35.14

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.14, but opened at $32.09. Certara shares last traded at $32.27, with a volume of 63,612 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Certara in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Certara has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -100.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.59.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $131,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 353,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,316,178.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 7,252,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $188,568,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,791,392 shares of company stock valued at $203,819,841. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Certara by 11.1% in the first quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Certara in the first quarter worth approximately $2,029,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Certara by 33.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Certara by 175.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 34,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Certara during the 1st quarter worth $3,504,000. 30.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Certara Company Profile (NASDAQ:CERT)

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

