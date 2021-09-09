CertiK Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $36.70 Million (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. CertiK has a total market cap of $126.44 million and approximately $36.70 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CertiK coin can now be bought for about $2.24 or 0.00004820 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CertiK has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00068031 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.15 or 0.00133525 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.17 or 0.00193734 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,491.86 or 0.99889975 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,334.40 or 0.07164117 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.16 or 0.00855465 BTC.

About CertiK

CertiK was first traded on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 103,973,392 coins and its circulating supply is 56,359,923 coins. CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

CertiK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CertiK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

