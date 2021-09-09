CHADS VC (CHADS) Trading 7.4% Lower Over Last Week

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One CHADS VC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0531 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, CHADS VC has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. CHADS VC has a total market capitalization of $2.50 million and $3,152.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00062842 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.80 or 0.00172769 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003079 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00015341 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000398 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00045652 BTC.

CHADS VC Coin Profile

CHADS VC is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 58,830,808 coins and its circulating supply is 47,055,415 coins. CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CHADS VC is chads.vc

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

Buying and Selling CHADS VC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using US dollars.

