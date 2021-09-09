Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) Major Shareholder Sells $79,680.00 in Stock

Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) major shareholder Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $79,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp sold 17,000 shares of Charah Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $84,660.00.

On Thursday, August 12th, Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp sold 113,000 shares of Charah Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $542,400.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp sold 25,576 shares of Charah Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total transaction of $132,227.92.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp sold 17,000 shares of Charah Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $88,230.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp sold 15,000 shares of Charah Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $81,750.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp sold 11,000 shares of Charah Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $60,500.00.

Shares of CHRA stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $4.94. 48,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,775. The company has a market cap of $165.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.26, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.11. Charah Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $6.63.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.10). Charah Solutions had a negative return on equity of 75.24% and a negative net margin of 15.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charah Solutions, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Charah Solutions by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Charah Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Charah Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charah Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Charah Solutions by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 15,782 shares in the last quarter. 29.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charah Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

About Charah Solutions

Charah Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mission-critical environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It also offers on-site, essential services that enable clients to continue operations and provide necessary electric power to communities nationwide.

