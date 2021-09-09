Check Capital Management Inc. CA Increases Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Check Capital Management Inc. CA raised its position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 6,155.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,944 shares during the period. Wayfair comprises about 1.4% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $31,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of W. Spruce House Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth about $1,510,800,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $506,216,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,108,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,228 shares during the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,304,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 217.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 817,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,168,000 after purchasing an additional 559,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wayfair stock traded up $4.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $268.45. 9,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,828. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.09 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $284.90 and its 200 day moving average is $303.01. The firm has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 82.49 and a beta of 3.10.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 2.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on W shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Wayfair in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Wayfair from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Wayfair from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Wayfair in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.63.

In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.10, for a total transaction of $602,422.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,761 shares in the company, valued at $43,413,620.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.06, for a total transaction of $174,525.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,313,116.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,502 shares of company stock worth $2,824,599 in the last three months. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wayfair Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

