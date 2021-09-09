Check Capital Management Inc. CA Trims Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Check Capital Management Inc. CA lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 0.1% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,791,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,858,000 after purchasing an additional 129,617 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 141,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Bank of America by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.06.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.29. 538,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,591,676. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.55. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

