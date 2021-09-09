Cheesecoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $35.00 (CHEESE)

Cheesecoin (CURRENCY:CHEESE) traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 9th. Cheesecoin has a market capitalization of $192,748.75 and $35.00 worth of Cheesecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cheesecoin has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Cheesecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Phoenixchain (PCN) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 50.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00022351 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00018887 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Cheesecoin Coin Profile

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) uses the hashing algorithm. Cheesecoin’s total supply is 408,869,908 coins. Cheesecoin’s official Twitter account is @cheesecoin . Cheesecoin’s official website is cheesecoin.tk

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheese is an innovative decentralized cryptocurrency with integrated blockchain technology that heeds the needs of its users, investors, and business owners. It was designed to cater to the fundamental everyday need of transacting money while keeping accounts and activities confidential. A process that is only possible due to its peer-to-peer encrypted technology. “

Buying and Selling Cheesecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheesecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cheesecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cheesecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

