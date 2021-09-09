Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.84 EPS

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.84), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cheetah Mobile had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 48.37%. Cheetah Mobile updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.
CMCM traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,835. Cheetah Mobile has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $283.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.28.
Separately, TheStreet raised Cheetah Mobile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.
Cheetah Mobile Company Profile
Cheetah Mobile, Inc engages in the provision of Internet and mobile security software. The company operates in three segments: Utility Products & Related Services, Mobile Entertainment Business and Artificial Intelligence & Others. The Mobile Entertainment Business segments includes Live.me and mobile games business.
