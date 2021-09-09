Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.84 EPS

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.84), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cheetah Mobile had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 48.37%. Cheetah Mobile updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

CMCM traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,835. Cheetah Mobile has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $283.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.28.

Separately, TheStreet raised Cheetah Mobile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cheetah Mobile stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) by 2,558.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,431 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,399 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cheetah Mobile were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile, Inc engages in the provision of Internet and mobile security software. The company operates in three segments: Utility Products & Related Services, Mobile Entertainment Business and Artificial Intelligence & Others. The Mobile Entertainment Business segments includes Live.me and mobile games business.

