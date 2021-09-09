Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) to report earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the lowest is $1.15. Chemung Financial reported earnings of $1.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full-year earnings of $5.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.30. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 26.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey B. Streeter acquired 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.22 per share, for a total transaction of $40,812.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Streeter acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.80 per share, with a total value of $70,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 3,895 shares of company stock worth $180,474 in the last ninety days. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHMG. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Chemung Financial by 8.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Chemung Financial by 11.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 215,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after buying an additional 21,441 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Chemung Financial by 5.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 71,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Chemung Financial by 84.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Chemung Financial by 27.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 39,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 8,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHMG opened at $46.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $215.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.66. Chemung Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.38 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

