Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Gap Down to $89.92

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $89.92, but opened at $88.01. Cheniere Energy shares last traded at $90.25, with a volume of 21,235 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LNG. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.97, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.09.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($2.22). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $1,754,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,895 shares in the company, valued at $4,991,967.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 892,820 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,604,000 after buying an additional 66,996 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 34.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,264 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 17,198 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,270 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

