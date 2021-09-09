Chiliz (CHZ) Market Capitalization Hits $2.02 Billion

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. In the last week, Chiliz has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and approximately $401.09 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chiliz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000733 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00061562 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.94 or 0.00169309 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002931 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00015069 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00044133 BTC.

About Chiliz

CHZ is a coin. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,897,640,034 coins. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com . Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Chiliz Coin Trading

