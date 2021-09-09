China Evergrande Group (OTCMKTS:EGRNF) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Sell”

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of China Evergrande Group (OTCMKTS:EGRNF) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of China Evergrande Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

OTCMKTS:EGRNF opened at $0.47 on Monday. China Evergrande Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.82.

China Evergrande Group, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the property development business in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Property Development, Property Investment, Property Management Services, and Other Businesses. It is involved in the development of residential properties, as well as other businesses, including property investment, property management, property construction, new energy vehicle, hotel operation, finance, internet, cultural tourism, and health businesses.

