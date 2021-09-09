China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.90

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.90 and last traded at $14.02, with a volume of 18839 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Yuchai International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $572.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new position in China Yuchai International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $886,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 81,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 21,051 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 21.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Yuchai International Company Profile (NYSE:CYD)

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in engine manufacturing, and hospitality operations and property development business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate. The Yuchai segment conducts manufacturing and sale of diesel engines which are mainly distributed in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) market.

