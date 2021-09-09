China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.90

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.90 and last traded at $14.02, with a volume of 18839 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.04.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Yuchai International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $572.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.71.
China Yuchai International Company Profile (NYSE:CYD)
China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in engine manufacturing, and hospitality operations and property development business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate. The Yuchai segment conducts manufacturing and sale of diesel engines which are mainly distributed in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) market.
Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?
Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.