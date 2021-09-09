ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Trading Down 7%

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS)’s share price was down 7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $41.30 and last traded at $41.30. Approximately 410 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 25,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.40.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.5679 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMOS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 2.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 63.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 4.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 250,068.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 40,011 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 11.5% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMOS)

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.

