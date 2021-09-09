ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Trading Down 7%

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS)’s share price was down 7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $41.30 and last traded at $41.30. Approximately 410 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 25,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.40.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.86.
The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.5679 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMOS)
ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.
