Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stake Lifted by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,905.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,793.12 and its 200-day moving average is $1,555.19. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,172.29 and a 12 month high of $1,940.99. The firm has a market cap of $53.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total value of $12,540,899.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,346,847.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,996,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,408 shares of company stock worth $72,494,297. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMG shares. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,025.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,602.00 to $1,646.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,786.60.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

