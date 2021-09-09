Christopher Pierce Sells 17,000 Shares of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Stock

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) EVP Christopher Pierce sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total value of $708,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRLD opened at $36.74 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.44. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $23.69 and a 52-week high of $95.38.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.09). Analysts predict that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on PRLD shares. Bank of America raised Prelude Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prelude Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

