CIBC Raises The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Price Target to C$113.00

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at CIBC to C$113.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.35% from the stock’s previous close.

DSG has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group to C$90.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group to C$81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$103.40.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Shares of DSG stock traded up C$1.35 on Thursday, hitting C$105.26. The stock had a trading volume of 121,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 121.69. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1 year low of C$67.16 and a 1 year high of C$106.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$92.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$82.35.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Verhoeve sold 14,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.93, for a total transaction of C$1,178,502.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$323,720. Also, Senior Officer Christopher Jones sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.46, for a total value of C$361,838.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,834,039.69. Insiders have sold a total of 94,861 shares of company stock valued at $7,812,882 over the last three months.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.