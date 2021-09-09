CIBC Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR)

CIBC reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway to C$139.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group raised Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$141.00 to C$162.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$140.00 to C$139.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised Canadian National Railway to an outperform rating and set a C$121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised Canadian National Railway to a buy rating and set a C$140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$143.20.

Shares of TSE:CNR opened at C$155.25 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$125.00 and a 52-week high of C$161.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$110.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$136.86 and a 200-day moving average price of C$137.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$1.49. The firm had revenue of C$3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.68 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 42.20%.

In other news, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 129,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$154.87, for a total value of C$20,034,935.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,777,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,133,805,119.08.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

