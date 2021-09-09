CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th.

CIM Commercial Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 83.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of CIM Commercial Trust stock opened at $6.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.86 and its 200 day moving average is $10.24. CIM Commercial Trust has a 1 year low of $6.73 and a 1 year high of $17.29.

In other CIM Commercial Trust news, Director Avraham Shemesh acquired 89,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,233,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 376,537 shares in the company, valued at $9,413,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CIM Commercial Trust stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,468 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.06% of CIM Commercial Trust worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

About CIM Commercial Trust

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

