Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cimpress’ earnings. Cimpress reported earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 170.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $4.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.37 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $641.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.63 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMPR. Spruce House Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in Cimpress in the 1st quarter valued at $236,197,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,530,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,951,000 after acquiring an additional 30,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,452,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,402,000 after acquiring an additional 84,319 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cimpress by 5.8% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,102,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,526,000 after acquiring an additional 60,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 801,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,844,000 after purchasing an additional 50,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

CMPR traded up $1.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.39. The company had a trading volume of 360 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,867. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.13, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.56. Cimpress has a 12 month low of $68.26 and a 12 month high of $128.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.09.

About Cimpress

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. Its business includes BuildASign, Drukwerkdeal, Exaprint, National Pen, Pixartprinting, Printi, Vistaprint and WIRmachenDRUCK. The company was founded by Robert S. Keane in January 1995 and is headquartered in Dundalk, Ireland.

