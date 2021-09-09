Cipher (CPR) Market Cap Achieves $79,341.40

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One Cipher coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cipher has a total market cap of $79,341.40 and approximately $936.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cipher has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $317.78 or 0.00683968 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000232 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000079 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001620 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $568.04 or 0.01222607 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Cipher (CPR) is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org . Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cipher using one of the exchanges listed above.

