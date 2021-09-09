CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.100-$2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.160. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CIRCOR International also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.550-$0.600 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CIRCOR International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of CIR stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $33.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,520. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $683.13 million, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.93 and a 200-day moving average of $34.40. CIRCOR International has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $43.20.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 12.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CIRCOR International will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

