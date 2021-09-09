CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Takes $205,000 Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,362,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,679,000 after acquiring an additional 15,846,189 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 221.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,436,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,848,000 after purchasing an additional 7,881,210 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,478,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,535,000 after purchasing an additional 470,458 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.2% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,660,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,083,000 after acquiring an additional 121,282 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 9,982.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,363,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310,782 shares during the period. 83.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CARR. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.24.

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CARR stock opened at $56.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $49.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.79. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.71.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. On average, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

