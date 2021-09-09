ClariVest Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 53,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tilly’s during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tilly’s during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Tilly’s during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Tilly’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Tilly’s by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tilly's alerts:

In other Tilly’s news, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $80,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,774.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $3,162,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,256,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 357,938 shares of company stock valued at $5,696,855. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TLYS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of NYSE TLYS opened at $14.64 on Thursday. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.83 and a 1 year high of $16.93. The stock has a market cap of $441.64 million, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average of $13.70.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.15. Tilly’s had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 17.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tilly’s

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.