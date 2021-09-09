ClariVest Asset Management LLC Makes New $767,000 Investment in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 67,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Aldeyra Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $787,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $2,266,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $471,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALDX stock opened at $8.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 34.59 and a quick ratio of 34.59. The firm has a market cap of $516.73 million, a PE ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.07. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $15.95.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

