ClariVest Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 168,900 Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 168,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SELB. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 39.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Selecta Biosciences news, Director Timothy C. Barabe bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 190,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,052. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.10.

SELB stock opened at $4.36 on Thursday. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The company has a market cap of $501.74 million, a P/E ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average of $4.02.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $19.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

