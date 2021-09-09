Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD Buys Shares of 7,316 Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,762,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,099,076,000 after buying an additional 8,184,592 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,834,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,295,000 after buying an additional 2,761,712 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 235.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,472,000 after buying an additional 1,543,417 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $43,483,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,321,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,712,000 after buying an additional 802,248 shares in the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,266,897. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.60. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.83 and a one year high of $52.59. The company has a market cap of $93.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.63.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

A number of research firms have commented on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

