Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD Purchases New Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD purchased a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,275 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,000. Facebook accounts for 2.3% of Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth $46,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 309.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 43.1% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Facebook in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.48.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.77, for a total transaction of $29,201,621.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,661,190 shares of company stock valued at $943,399,059 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FB traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $378.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,469,527. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.24. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.13 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

