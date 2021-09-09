Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Stake Boosted by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,153 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 58,295 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth about $582,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,234.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,341 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 11,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.3% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,478 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLF opened at $23.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.27 and its 200-day moving average is $20.20. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $26.51.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.02). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 358.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLF. TheStreet raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.14.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

