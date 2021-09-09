Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lowered its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 82.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,804 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 19,809 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Cloudflare by 17.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Cloudflare by 18.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at $130,000. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

NET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $111.97 to $105.52 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $94.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.13.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $128.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.29. The company has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -284.84 and a beta of 0.04. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.21 and a 1-year high of $132.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $4,680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,296.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $1,209,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,465.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 937,789 shares of company stock valued at $101,535,355. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.