CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Bought by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. CME Group comprises approximately 1.1% of Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in CME Group were worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $192.25. The company had a trading volume of 19,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,764. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $206.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.36. The stock has a market cap of $69.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.89 and a 52 week high of $221.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CME. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.57.

In related news, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $322,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,214,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.25, for a total transaction of $194,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,947,159. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,592 shares of company stock valued at $2,801,169 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

