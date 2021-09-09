Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.190-$0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $23 million-$25 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.12 million.

Shares of CODX stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.78. The stock had a trading volume of 8,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,251. Co-Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $20.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.43 million, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of -3.60.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $27.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 47.98% and a return on equity of 65.33%. Analysts predict that Co-Diagnostics will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Co-Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Co-Diagnostics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) by 302.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,511 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of Co-Diagnostics worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

