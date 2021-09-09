Cobak Token Price Hits $4.30 on Major Exchanges (CBK)

Cobak Token (CURRENCY:CBK) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. During the last seven days, Cobak Token has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. One Cobak Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.30 or 0.00009164 BTC on major exchanges. Cobak Token has a market capitalization of $12.08 million and $11.29 million worth of Cobak Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cobak Token Profile

Cobak Token’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. Cobak Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,808,660 coins. Cobak Token’s official Twitter account is @CobakOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cobak Token’s official message board is medium.com/@cobak . The official website for Cobak Token is cobak.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobak is a community platform specializing in cryptocurrency that facilitates communication between crypto investors and crypto projects through equal distribution of authority in managing the community. Crypto projects can engage in cost-effective marketing by communicating with investors through individual forums dedicated to each project. It also provides an environment for community management with features such as app push, notification, and pinning, and allows users to obtain necessary information instantly. Furthermore, it is designed to monitor users' reactions in real-time with an intuitive UI. “

