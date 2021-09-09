Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) Stock Price Up 3%

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) rose 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $177.75 and last traded at $177.75. Approximately 131 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.50.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.45.

About Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOF)

Cochlear Ltd. engages in the provision of implantable hearing solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. Its products include cochlear, bone conduction and acoustic implants. The company was founded by Michael S. Hirshorn in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

