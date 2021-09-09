Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

COLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

NASDAQ COLB opened at $34.75 on Thursday. Columbia Banking System has a 1 year low of $22.62 and a 1 year high of $50.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.92.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 34.64% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $146.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Banking System will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COLB. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 55,733.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

