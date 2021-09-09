Commerce Bank Has $5.22 Million Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Commerce Bank increased its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 466.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,223 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Five Below were worth $5,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,908,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $936,464,000 after buying an additional 63,021 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Five Below by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,115,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $215,543,000 after purchasing an additional 62,316 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Five Below by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $138,606,000 after purchasing an additional 38,679 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Five Below by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 565,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,805,000 after purchasing an additional 242,567 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Five Below by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 562,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,391,000 after purchasing an additional 43,586 shares during the period. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FIVE opened at $182.08 on Thursday. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.87 and a 12-month high of $237.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.69 and its 200 day moving average is $195.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.27.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Five Below had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $646.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FIVE shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.19.

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

