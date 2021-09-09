Commerce Bank Lowers Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $5,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $375.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $466.00.

MPWR stock opened at $492.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.44, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.92. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.62 and a fifty-two week high of $505.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $438.32 and a 200-day moving average of $381.25.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.17, for a total transaction of $669,963.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 12,603 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total value of $4,327,996.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,504 shares of company stock valued at $36,941,301. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

