Commerce Bank Reduces Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in MSCI were worth $6,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MSCI by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,726,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,820,249,000 after purchasing an additional 315,551 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in MSCI by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,798,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,592,702,000 after purchasing an additional 834,479 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in MSCI by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,238,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $938,414,000 after purchasing an additional 9,655 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in MSCI by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,381,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,234,000 after purchasing an additional 52,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $576,875,000 after acquiring an additional 20,334 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on MSCI in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.57.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total value of $1,557,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 251,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,881,859.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSCI opened at $659.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $601.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $507.83. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $336.03 and a 1 year high of $667.07. The firm has a market cap of $54.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.66 and a beta of 0.97.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. The business had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $1.04 dividend. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

