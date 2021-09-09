Commerce Bank Sells 1,000 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Commerce Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned about 0.09% of Nexstar Media Group worth $5,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

In other news, insider Andrew Alford sold 189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $26,932.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $145.05 on Thursday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.42 and a 12-month high of $163.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.12%.

Several research firms have commented on NXST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.67.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.