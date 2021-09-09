Commerce Bank Sells 249 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Commerce Bank reduced its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,254 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,591,000. Dundas Partners LLP raised its stake in Applied Materials by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 118,175 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its stake in Applied Materials by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 6,798 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,819 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,645,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $133.56 on Thursday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $120.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.59.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 102,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $14,436,495.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,412 shares of company stock worth $30,478,770 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

