Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Given a €143.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) has been given a €143.00 ($168.24) target price by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €149.75 ($176.18).

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock traded down €1.95 ($2.29) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €136.25 ($160.29). The stock had a trading volume of 273,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,093. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €138.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is €130.37. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1-year low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a 1-year high of €130.85 ($153.94).

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

