Comparing HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HVBT) & Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HVBT) and Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HIVE Blockchain Technologies and Amdocs’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HIVE Blockchain Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Amdocs $4.17 billion 2.48 $497.84 million $4.19 18.79

Amdocs has higher revenue and earnings than HIVE Blockchain Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and Amdocs, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HIVE Blockchain Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Amdocs 0 0 2 0 3.00

Amdocs has a consensus target price of $87.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.50%. Given Amdocs’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Amdocs is more favorable than HIVE Blockchain Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares HIVE Blockchain Technologies and Amdocs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HIVE Blockchain Technologies N/A N/A N/A Amdocs 16.44% 15.98% 9.00%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of HIVE Blockchain Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.3% of Amdocs shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of Amdocs shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Amdocs beats HIVE Blockchain Technologies on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. in September 2017. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, MO.

