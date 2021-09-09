Comparing Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) and POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT)

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) and POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zealand Pharma A/S and POINT Biopharma Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zealand Pharma A/S $54.13 million 25.75 -$129.72 million ($3.38) -9.47 POINT Biopharma Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

POINT Biopharma Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zealand Pharma A/S.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.5% of Zealand Pharma A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Zealand Pharma A/S and POINT Biopharma Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zealand Pharma A/S 0 0 1 0 3.00 POINT Biopharma Global 0 1 2 0 2.67

Zealand Pharma A/S currently has a consensus price target of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.46%. POINT Biopharma Global has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 20.19%. Given Zealand Pharma A/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Zealand Pharma A/S is more favorable than POINT Biopharma Global.

Profitability

This table compares Zealand Pharma A/S and POINT Biopharma Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zealand Pharma A/S -455.50% -79.03% -58.62% POINT Biopharma Global N/A N/A N/A

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, design and development of peptide based medicines. Its products include Soliqua and Lyxumia. The company was founded by Lars Hellerung Christiansen and Bjarne Due Larsen on October 19, 1998 and is headquartered in Soborg, Denmark.

About POINT Biopharma Global

POINT Biopharma Global Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a. The company is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

