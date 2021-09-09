Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,505 ($19.66).

A number of analysts recently commented on CPG shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,270 ($16.59) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,720 ($22.47) to GBX 1,740 ($22.73) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Compass Group to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 1,440 ($18.81) to GBX 1,660 ($21.69) in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of CPG stock opened at GBX 1,413 ($18.46) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,500.09 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,654.22. Compass Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,029 ($13.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,721.63 ($22.49). The firm has a market capitalization of £25.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.35.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

