Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) to Issue GBX 16.90 Dividend

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.90 ($0.22) per share on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of CCC stock opened at GBX 3,076 ($40.19) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,759.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,585.27. Computacenter has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,081.07 ($27.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,098 ($40.48).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Computacenter from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the United America, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacentre network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacentre solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

