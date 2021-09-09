Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Concrete Pumping had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 7.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

BBCP traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.64. 645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,832. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.87. The company has a market cap of $489.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 1.21. Concrete Pumping has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBCP. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 26,172 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. 31.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BBCP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Concrete Pumping from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.35.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

