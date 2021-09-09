ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNOB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,021,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the first quarter worth $249,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 134.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 9,347 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,078,000 after purchasing an additional 267,377 shares during the last quarter. 65.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CNOB opened at $28.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.11 and a 200-day moving average of $26.74. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $29.76.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $67.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.79 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 36.91%. Equities research analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Stephen T. Boswell acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.19 per share, with a total value of $59,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,283,748.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

