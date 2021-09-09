Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Stock Price Down 7.4% Following Insider Selling

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)’s stock price dropped 7.4% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $22.61 and last traded at $22.61. Approximately 11,117 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 332,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.41.

Specifically, major shareholder W.R. Stephens, Iii 2012 Trust sold 2,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $60,686.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,673.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stephens Harriet Calhoun Trust sold 1,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $44,573.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,743,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,224 shares of company stock worth $2,811,192 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

CONN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of $660.42 million, a PE ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.83 and its 200-day moving average is $21.80.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $418.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.74 million. Conn’s had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Conn’s, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Conn’s by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 22,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 88,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Conn’s by 399.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Conn’s by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. 55.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN)

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

